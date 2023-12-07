All Stars Games to unearth young talent

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has established a new development program for young players, which kicks-off today at its Technical Academy in Ba.

Technical Director Timo Jankoswki says the ‘All Star Games’ is a ground-breaking-initiative is not just a tournament, but also a quest to unearth the next Kulas and Bula Boys.

Jankowski says participants will showcase their prowess in various skills challenges, including ball control, shooting with both feet, the “Roy Krishna Parcour” for the best dribbler and the 1 on 1 King and Queen.

He adds the aim is to identify and celebrate talent, fostering the growth of young footballers.

The four-day All Stars Games is not only confined to urban areas as Jankoswki says they have brought in players from almost every district, from Ba to Tailevu as well as Bua.

Following the Games, the Technical Director says the focus will shift to the ‘Future Kulas Camp’, where 35 of the most talented female player from all age groups will converge for a camp from an 11-day camp from December 12th.