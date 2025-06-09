Ali returns as Navua FC Coach

Saiyad Ali [File Photo]

Saiyad Ali has resumed his role as head coach of Navua FC, taking over from Babs Khan.

The decision was confirmed to FBC Sports by Navua FC President Rajeev Prasad, who says that the change was made in the best interest of the team.

The club and Khan parted ways on good terms as the association determined that Ali’s established connection with the team would be more beneficial moving forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali had previously stepped down from the position in June to attend to personal commitments but had remained a keen observer, cheering on the Navua side from the sidelines during the Battle of the Giants tournament in Labasa.

Navua will face Ba at Four R Govind Park Stadium in Ba on Sunday at 3pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.