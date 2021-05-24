Home

Football

Aginesh Prasad completes OFC B license

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 4:38 pm
Anginesh Prasad [Source: Fiji Football]

Former Lautoka, Suva and Nadi coach Anginesh Prasad has successfully completed his Oceania Football Confederation B License.

Fiji Football Association President, Rajesh Patel says this is a great achievement for Prasad and he has made Fiji proud in the Oceania coaching arena.

Prasad started his coaching career in 2013 with Lautoka football.

His first major title as a head coach was in 2016 winning the Battle of Giants at Ratu Cakobau Park.

He was the assistant coach of Fiji Under-16 team for the Israel Tour as well as the national U23 team for the OFC U23 Championship in 2019.

[Source: Fiji FA]

