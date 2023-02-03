$3K boost for Suva futsal

Suva Futsal continues to earn the trust of its sponsors with HLB Mann Judd Advisory and Accounting injecting another $3000 in sponsorship.

Players Shahil Dave and Vineet Nadan received the cheque on behalf of the team at the accounting firm in Nasese today.

Nadan says this is a timely boost for the team as they look to retain the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District Championship title for the fifth year in a row.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva will face Labasa in its second pool match this afternoon at 5.30.

Nadan says they saw how the northerners played yesterday and they have a game plan for them.

You can watch all the action live and exclusive on FBC Sports HD Channel via the Walesi platform for $15USD.