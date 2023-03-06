Fijiana 7s beats Great Britain

[Source: Fijiana 7s/ Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s team beat Great Britain 28-19 in the fifth place semi-final at the Vancouver 7s.

Great Britain opened the scoreboard with a converted try from Isla Norman-Bell.

However Fiji responded with a double from Meredani Qoro and Lavena Cavuru.

Abbie Brown equalized but Talei Wilson took the margin to a greater difference to win the match despite a closing try from Heather Cowell.

Fiji 7s will play in the next fifth place semifinal at 8:30am.