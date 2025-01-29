Fijian trio in Highlanders pre-season opener

[ FilePhoto ]

The Highlanders are set to face Moana Pasifika in their opening preseason fixture at North Harbour Stadium outer oval this Friday.

Three Fijians including co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai will feature in the clash.

The other two players are Jona Nareki and Veveni Lasaqa.

Nareki, Tavatavanawai and Lasaqa will all come off the bench.

Head Coach Jamie Joseph is taking a large squad of 32 players to get game time in a fixture that will be played in 3 x 30 minute halves.

Joseph has named a versatile and dynamic squad for this important pre-season clash, and the team is eager to hit the field and put their hard work in training to the test.