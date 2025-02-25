Fijian Drua release Cirikidaveta

flanker Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

The Fijian Drua have parted ways with flanker Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta due to personal reasons.

Cirikidaveta had been nursing a knee injury for awhile and with his wife being pregnant back in New Zealand, Head coach Glen Jackson said he had to return home.

“With his wife being pregnant back in New Zealand we think it was the right move to let him go back home and be close to his family.”

The 26-year-old, who signed with the Drua in 2022, made 28 appearances for the franchise and was a key part of their squad.

His performances also earned him a spot in the Flying Fijians, representing Fiji between 2022 and 2023.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will face the NSW Waratahs this Friday in round 3 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific Season.

