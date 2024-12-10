Fiji swim team for World Championships

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Cousins Tolu Young and Hansel McCaig will be representing the Fiji swim team along with Marselima Moss at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

After a long journey, the team has successfully arrived in Budapest and are now settling in, getting acclimated to their new surroundings, familiarizing themselves with the pool facilities where the competition will be held.

The trio represented Fiji at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands last year.

Young also went to the Olympic Games in Paris where he set a new national record in the men’s 50-meters freestyle.

The 19-year-old from Savusavu won his heat at the Olympics in a time of 22.71 seconds and broke his previous record of 22.87 set at Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan last year.

He was ranked 40th out of 70 swimmers in the 50 meters freestyle at the Olympic Games.