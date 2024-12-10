Sports

Fiji swim team for World Championships

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

December 10, 2024 6:40 am

[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Cousins Tolu Young and Hansel McCaig will be representing the Fiji swim team along with Marselima Moss at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

After a long journey, the team has successfully arrived in Budapest and are now settling in, getting acclimated to their new surroundings, familiarizing themselves with the pool facilities where the competition will be held.

The trio represented Fiji at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands last year.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fiji Swimming/ Facebook]

Young also went to the Olympic Games in Paris where he set a new national record in the men’s 50-meters freestyle.

The 19-year-old from Savusavu won his heat at the Olympics in a time of 22.71 seconds and broke his previous record of 22.87 set at Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan last year.

He was ranked 40th out of 70 swimmers in the 50 meters freestyle at the Olympic Games.

Peacekeepers safe in Golan Heights

Years of neglect fuels drug crisis: Volatabu

Fiji’s debt still too high says DPM

UNAIDS urges immediate action

World Human Rights Day march through Suva today

Calls for increased police presence in Labasa

Finance welcomes new head of budget

Malimali orders immediate probe into Walesi

Aspen Medical workers ready to strike

$2m investment for new Lautoka school

High Commissioners convene to discuss labour mobility issues

‘Emilia Pérez’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 10, followed by ‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Conclave’

South Korea President Yoon banned from foreign travel

With Assad gone, new era starts in Syria as the world watches

Haiti gang massacres around 180 people in Cite Soleil slum

Emotional moment for Corrie

AG cautions on rushed constitutional change

Fiji swim team for World Championships

Captain labels achievement as one of his biggest

South Africa headed for test showpiece but crowds still disappoint

Kyrgios, Bencic return to Australian Open with protected rankings

Dial-a-dealer coke sellers targeted for 'silly season'

Series win a beginning for men’s netball

Fiji beat Warriors in men’s hockey

‘Moana 2’ cruises to another record weekend and $600 million globally

Calls for laws to address harmful social media comments

Jogger finds plastic-wrapped body in bush near airport

Nalaga leaves Drua

PNG to turn pipeline NRL dream into bona fide reality

Lal shares his HIV journey

Ashish Chanchlani unveils poster of his upcoming horror-comedy project on his birthday

Human error blamed for ships grounding

Don't leave locals behind, PNG PM warns investors

Police beef up operations, man in custody

Kapil Sharma announces season finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show

Tau Sports opens new branch at MHCC

Tonga PM Sovaleni resigns ahead of no-confidence vote

Act to open doors to accountability

Zero interference says Malimali

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Smashes box office

Youngsters prove worth at NCC

Fiji’s social media environment is "malignant and toxic" says Apted

HIV advocates play crucial role: Ram

Fiji records 241% hike in HIV cases, UNAIDS calls for urgent action

Another 28-room hotel extension for Labasa

FMA calls on ministry to declare HIV outbreak

Milan’s Brera boosts its cultural cachet with an overdue modern art wing and Leonardo’s Last Supper

Specman, McNulty for Coral Coast 7s

Australian teen sets 200m record

Simeone lauds Atletico substitutes in comeback win over Sevilla

Island tackles pests with new initiative

How stars aligned for Syria's rebels to oust Assad

First women's craft show in Naroi

Portugal winger Nani announces retirement

Suva hosts committee for maritime education

Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan unite for David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Trump says Russia abandoned Assad

Sniffer dogs boost accuracy in drug detection

Fiji 7s third in Cape Town

Over 200,000 Fijians living in squatters says Kumar

GCC to seek government approval for iTaukei data hub

Fiji men are champions

South Africa and New Zealand win HSBC SVNS Cape Town titles

Fiji football season ends on a high

Government to tighten driver licensing system

Syrian rebels topple Assad, transforming nation and Middle East

Carbon markets critical for Fiji’s low carbon development

Success at Men’s Netball tour

Youths encouraged to take up AFL

Over 180,000 applications so far

Vardy leads Leicester to 2-2 comeback draw against Brighton

Palmer on the spot as Chelsea roar back to beat Tottenham 4-3

FCS signs MOU with Majesty's Prison of Tonga

Dr Jaishankar lauds Indian diaspora’s resilience

Arsenal frustrated by Fulham once again

Sweet revenge for France

Fijiana crowned women's champion in Oceania 7s

Fijiana lose in 9th Place Play-Off at Cape Town 7s

Fijiana to face China in 9th Place Play-off

The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

Syrian rebels say they have toppled Assad in state television announcement

Fiji Men and Women qualify for Oceania 7s finals

Government has a huge responsibility in protecting human rights

Key issues behind non-renewal of leases highlighted

Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's rule has ended, officer says

Truck driver dies in Navosa road accident

Executive of Tyler Perry Studios dies when plane he was piloting crashes in Florida

Aviation key to Pacific growth: DPM Gavoka

Labasa Northpole wins NCC title

Fans can expect a more improved Drua side next season

England beat New Zealand by 323 runs to secure series

New finance solutions for SME’s and startups

First win at Old Trafford since 1994 a huge moment for Forest, Nuno says

Marrakech Film Festival bestows Palestinian film ‘Happy Holidays’ with top award

PM personally believes synagogue attack was terrorism

Fiji Development inches closer to Oceania final

Stage set for NCC final

Australia Wonderers impressed

GCC pledges renewed efforts against violence

AI here to stay, lawyers need to adapt

DPM Prasad praises local referees

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese villages kill six, Lebanese health ministry says

Dick Van Dyke, 98, rocks on in Coldplay music video

Ditoka highlights urgency of climate action

FCS clarifies policy on cooked food for prisoners

Fijiana thumps Vanuatau to book spot in Oceania 7s semis

West Ham striker Antonio 'stable' after car crash

Two dead, others wounded in spate of stabbings

How ‘Mufasa’ rose with Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy’s voices along with new Lin-Manuel Miranda music

Jewish community comes together after firebomb attack

Fiji Development sides through to Oceania 7s quarters

Three dead, more feared missing after The Hague flat explosions

Racing 92 overcome Harlequins test in Paris

Aamir Khan hints at film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

PM calls for public support to combat reckless driving

Bellingham scores again as Real Madrid beat Girona

Legal Aid Commission faces critical challenges

Attorney General calls for inclusivity and fairness

Fiji through to Cape Town 7s semi-final

Labasa Northpole ready to take on Buiduna FC

Fiji Men’s Netball through to finals

Manchester United suffer 3-2 home defeat by Nottingham Forest

Sustainability at heart this festive season

Saracens power to bonus-point Champions Cup win

Horne leads Glasgow to Champions Cup win over Sale

Lewandowski scores as Barcelona draw with Betis

Munster clinch bonus-point win over 13-man Stade

Late Bayonne penalty denies Scarlets statement win

Northampton starts championship campaign with bonus-point win

Haaland and Lewis score for 10-man Manchester City in 2-2 draw with Palace

Storm Darragh forces Everton v Liverpool cancellation

Brentford weather Newcastle storm in 4-2 win

Cardiff twice surrender lead in Lyon loss

Duran lifts Villa to 1-0 home win over struggling Southampton

Exeter beaten by Sharks in Champions Cup opener

Fiji thrashes Uruguay in Cape Town 7s

Fijiana lose second pool match

Fijiana go down in first pool match

Syrian rebels seize fourth city, close in on Homs in threat to Assad's rule

Seruiratu reveals laxity in tackling drug crisis

NCC final spots confirmed

Offering second chances to former inmates is critical

Fiji Hockey U15 thump’s visitors

Global music stars head to India as young, affluent Indians pack concerts

Government prioritizes housing needs

AFL Oceania Cup concludes in Suva

South Korea's Yoon apologises for martial law but does not resign ahead of impeachment vote

AI is being used for some legal work: Clarke

New clarifier to address high turbidity

Drua launches merchandise for 2025 season

Netflix's 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' hits screen in Havana

Fiji Development too strong for Nauru

England take lead of 533 in Wellington after Atkinson hat-trick

Fireworks light up pro-EU protests in Georgia

Criminal convictions a key concern for legal practitioners

Baselala hopes for more game time

LTA invests in portable speed cameras

Fiji men’s netball through to semi-finals

Fiji Women’s Development thumps Vanuatu

Hockey heading in right direction

New water project to address water woes

Labasa Northpole out for NCC title

Syrian rebels claim to reach key city of Homs, extending rapid offensive against Assad

Local government introduces new capital project policy

Man dies after yachts collide on Sydney Harbour

Pushpa 2 goes past Jawan, emerges as biggest Hindi opener of all time

Bath fightback falls short as LA Rochelle hold on

Messi receives MVP Award

Horror film 'Nosferatu' gives a voice to its heroine, Lily-Rose Depp says

US appeals court upholds TikTok law forcing its sale

Bogisa confident in team

Health Minister warns of untested HIV cases

AG makes presentation at World Court

Tabadromu in pursuit of national duties

Teams to battle for a spot in finals

FRA working on alternative routes to Suva

Opposition leader stresses collective progress

Mike Tyson sued in UK for ditching promotion deal to fight Jake Paul

Inter power past Parma in comfortable 3-1 win

Apted claims constitution is fundamentally flawed

Drone technology to enhance Fiji’s drug battle

Labour lauds TRC bill

Football passion drives Vuilabasa

Labasa to launch first local day cruise

Job fair at Community Games

Broadcaster Noor Jahan bids farewell

Botia on the bench, Cokanasiga starts

Lakers look for answers after 'embarrassing' loss

Policymakers urged to consider lessons of the past

Constitution should not be impossible to amend

$200 back-to-school support deadline extended

Illegal immigrants in Fiji double in one year: Rabuka

Prasad emphasizes importance of climate change finance mechanisms

Severe thunderstorm warning now inforce

Tanivanuakula hopes to share experience

Council heads salaries cost over $944k

Sports to help youths battle issues

Ambassador Le Saos highlights shared global challenges at AG’s conference

Blues bounce back with dominant win

Four lane roads to ease traffic congestion