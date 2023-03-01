More support for Fiji Sports Awards

[Source: File]

After a lapse of three years the Fiji Sports Awards is back with an aim to recognize the contributions of Fiji Sports from 2020 to 2022.

The awards event could not be held during those years due to COVID.

With the event returning this year, it focuses on Fiji’s sporting industry in acknowledging sport’s most unique, influential and inspirational personalities and is the only national awards dedicated to recognizing excellence in Fijian Sports.

FASANOC Chair Lyndall Fisher says the 11 categories awards include Sports Men, Sports Women, youth athletes, coaches, technical officials and volunteers.

“And they will all receive an individual nominee’s trophy for their particular category. So it’s quite a lot of organizing to do. So the judges actually met last night and they’ve been given all the nominations last week to go through. So they met as a panel. We are three independent judges and so they met last night and they will be sending me, on behalf of the committee the winners result and we will be finalizing that in the next few days.”

The Fiji Sports Awards committee also received a $7,500 sponsor to go towards the event.

The awards will be held on the 25th of this month.