Fiji Futsal finalizes squad for OFC Futsal Cup

José Gerardo [Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji national futsal team has finalized its 14-member squad for the OFC Men’s Futsal Cup 2025, which kicks off next weekend at the Vodafone Arena.

Head coach José Gerardo has confirmed his final selection after the squad marched into camp last Sunday.

This will be Gerardo’s first tournament in charge since his appointment earlier this year.

The coach says that the chosen squad represents the right balance of players who understand the responsibility of wearing the national jersey.

Their current focus is on sharpening their tactical game, improving decision-making, and building chemistry on the court to be competitive at this level.

The final squad includes: Kitione Baleloa, Nikil Chand, Rajneel Singh, Prashant Chand, Ramzan Khan, Merrill Nand, Abhishek Pritesh, Filipe Baravilala, Bruce Hughes, Justin Kumar, Neeraj Sharma, Jasnil Kumar, Shahzaib Aziz, and Kartik Sharma.

Fiji will open its campaign against Vanuatu next Saturday at 7 pm.

