Fiji Football merchandise officially launched

Fiji Football Association has officially launched its new range of Fiji Football merchandise at Jacks of Fiji today, marking an important milestone for the sport and its supporters.

Members of the Fiji National Football Team were present at the launch, describing the initiative as a positive move that allows supporters to show their backing for the team both at matches and everyday life.

Head of Procurement at Jacks of Fiji, Dilpesh Kumar, says the merchandise is aimed at growing fan involvement and pride in Fiji Football.

“Merchandise is here for the fans of Fiji. Buy it and support the Fiji team so we have more fan following. Pride for soccer will grow more in Fiji.”

Fiji National football player Naomi Waqanidrola welcomed the partnership, saying the new apparel also benefits players on the field.

“We are happy that Custom Athletics are coming on board to give us a new look for the national team. I think this will be great motivation for us as well to wear something that we are comfortable with. I think this is something too that contributes to how we perform on the field.”

Fellow national player Merrill Nand highlighted the importance of fan presence during the competitions.

“So now when we have home games, far away games, there’ll be fans wearing our jerseys. That’ll be a sort of motivation factor for us players.”

The partnership with Jacks of Fiji is expected to make official merchandise more accessible nationwide, allowing more fans to actively support the team while strengthening the connection between supporters and Fiji Football.

