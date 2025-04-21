Fiji falls short in penalty shootout

Fiji Heritage’s men’s team narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the 2025 NZ Heritage Hockey Tournament, falling 6–5 in a dramatic penalty shootout after drawing 3–3 in regular time.

The Fijians showed grit to fight back and level the match, but their hopes were dashed when they missed three crucial penalty strokes in the shootout.

Despite the loss, it was a spirited campaign for Fiji, who earlier recorded strong wins and showcased growing depth and talent in the side

