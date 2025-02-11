Fiji FA reminds districts to comply with league rules

[ FilePhoto ]

The Fiji Football Association has issued a firm reminder to its member associations regarding compliance with regional club league regulations.

At a council meeting on Sunday, February 8th, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel made it clear that districts not adhering to the mandatory statutes will be excluded from the IDC and face point deductions.

He said that several teams, including a premium division team, lost points last year due to these issues, yet still qualified for the IDC, a situation he termed a “freebie.”

Patel made it clear that such leniency would no longer be tolerated, stressing the importance of commitment to local leagues as a prerequisite for IDC participation.

He explained the policy aims to ensure districts invest in grassroots development, recognizing the crucial role of regional leagues in building a stronger foundation for national competition.

