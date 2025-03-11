Fiji FA introduces "Tabu Soro Futupolo" Comic

[ Source: Fiji Football Association]

The Fiji Football Association has launched the “Tabu Soro Futupolo ECE Comic Programme,” a novel initiative designed to engage young children with football and essential life skills.

The program was unveiled at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba last weekend, drawing a large number of parents and children.

The launch event featured McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director Marc McElrath as the chief guest, with Fiji FA legend Iosefo Vosaboto also in attendance.

The “Tabu Soro Futupolo ECE Comic Programme” targets children aged 4 to 6, utilizing a comic book format to deliver football instruction and social messages.

The publication features prominent football figures such as Roy Krishna and Adi, serving as role models for the young audience.

A key component of the program is its collaboration with former New Zealand Football Fern, Hannah Wilkinson, who contributed her artistic expertise to create engaging visuals for the comic.

Project Lead Louisa Simmons spoke about the program’s broader educational objectives, saying that the program extends beyond mere football instruction.

“This program is more than just football. It uses storytelling to inspire young minds, teaching them teamwork, healthy living, and the importance of never giving up – ‘Tabu Soro.’ We hope it will encourage children to dream big and develop a love for the game.”

Fiji FA plans to implement the program in Early Childhood Education (ECE) centers throughout Fiji, conducting weekly visits to kindergartens in the Western, Southern, and Northern regions.

The program represents an evolution from a pilot project conducted last year with coaches from Japan.

