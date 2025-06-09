Fiji FA extends festive greetings to football family

Rajesh Patel [Photo: FILE]

President of the Fiji Football Association Rajesh Patel has delivered a Christmas and New Year message, thanking the football community for its commitment and highlighting the unifying power of the sport across the country.

In his address, the President acknowledged the collective efforts that have sustained and grown football over the past year, from grassroots to elite levels, and paid tribute to those working both on and off the field.

“The past year has once again reminded us of the unifying power of football. From grassroots programs to club competitions, from referees and officials to coaches, volunteers, players, administrators, sponsors and passionate supporters, each of you has played a vital role in strengthening the game we all love.”

He expressed appreciation to district associations, clubs and partners for their behind-the-scenes work, noting that their dedication forms the foundation of Fiji football’s continued development.

The President also reserved special praise for players and fans, describing players as “the heartbeat of our sport” and thanking supporters for their unwavering loyalty.

Reflecting on the festive season, he encouraged the football family to embrace the values of Christmas as they move into the New Year.

“As we celebrate Christmas, let us reflect on the values that define this season, peace, generosity, unity and compassion. May we carry these values into the New Year as we work together to further develop football and create more opportunities for future generations.”

The message concluded with well wishes to families across Fiji, as the President wished everyone a safe and joyful Christmas and a New Year filled with good health, happiness and success.

