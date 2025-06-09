Fiji 7s makes New York final

The Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side defeated Australia 28-7 in the semifinal of the HSBS SVBS New York 7s and has the chance to win the Series title.

Fiji will play in the final at 8:41 this morning and you can watch it live on FBC TV.

Australia did score first in the match but Fiji came back to score four converted tries.

Joseva Talacolo and George Bose managed to cross for Fiji in the first half.

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Second half tries were scored by Viwa Naduvalo and Kavekini Tanivanuakula.

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