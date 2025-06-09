FASANOC to host workshop this weekend

Fiji’s National Sporting Federations will gather in Suva this weekend to take part in a workshop focused on performance and athlete pathways.

The workshop is being hosted by the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) under the theme “Designing Performance: Tahiti 2027 as the Launchpad to Brisbane 2032.”

With the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti approaching, the workshop aims to strengthen Fiji’s performance systems, clarify athlete development pathways, and embed accountability across all levels of sport.

FASANOC chief executive Vanessa Kilner says the discussions and outcomes from the workshop will directly influence how performance planning, athlete development, and expectations are aligned at a national level.

“This is about moving forward together with clarity, consistency, and shared responsibility.”

The program will also challenge federation leaders and performance coaches to define sport-specific success and map out the practical steps needed to achieve it.

The workshop will be held at the Holiday Inn in Suva on Saturday.

