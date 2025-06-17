Fans found guilty of hate crimes against Vinicius Jr

[ Source: BBC ]

Four people have been handed suspended jail sentences after being found guilty of committing hate crimes against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The quartet were found guilty of hanging an inflatable effigy of Vinicius Jr over a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground in January 2023, shortly before Atletico Madrid’s Copa Del Rey match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

A banner above the effigy read: “Madrid hates Real”.

Three of the group were sentenced to 14 months in prison, while one was given a 22-month sentence for distributing images of the act online.

However, the sentences have been suspended after all four signed a letter of apology to the Brazil international, Madrid, La Liga and the Spanish football federation (Rfef).

