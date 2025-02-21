Family sacrifice behind Lasaqa’s rise in Super Rugby

[Source: Supplied]

Fijian-born Highlanders flanker Veveni Lasaqa is making his mark in Super Rugby, but his journey has been shaped by the unwavering sacrifices of his family.

Before moving to New Zealand, Lasaqa spent much of his childhood in Lautoka, raised by his grandmother Emele Wabale, who took on the responsibility of guiding him through his early years.

With his father, Viliame Lasaqa, leaving for New Zealand to secure a better future, his grandmother became his primary caregiver, ensuring he had both an education and a foundation in rugby.

“His father left for New Zealand, so it was my responsibility to look after him. I brought him up, took him to school, and that’s where he started playing rugby. He always dreamed of playing in big teams, and I knew he would go far when he joined the Lautoka under-nine team.”

With rugby deeply rooted in the Lasaqa family, his father Viliame Lasaqa—a former player himself—made the difficult choice to step away from the game and dedicate his energy to supporting

Veveni’s future.

“And when I was playing, Veni was already 3 years old, I was still playing. And so my dad told me, you got to weigh it up. Yeah. If you know you’re going to continue your rugby career, carry on with it, or focus on the young one. And that’s why I started thinking I should go to work and give all my energy to him and support him in his rugby.”

Recognizing his son’s potential, Viliame brought Veveni to New Zealand in 2012, ensuring he had the right opportunities to grow as a player.

Now, as Veveni Lasaqa takes the field in super rugby, he carries the weight of his family’s sacrifices and dreams with him—determined to turn their belief into success on rugby’s biggest stage.

