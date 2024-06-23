Exhilarating start for Snooker nationals

The first Billiard Snooker Association of Fiji Nationals for this year got off to an exhilarating start at the South Seas Club in Lautoka, with 60 players from across the country competing fiercely for top honours.

The tournament, which began on Friday, has already seen impressive performances, notably from Western player Sahil Prasad, who notched up the highest break of 79 in a national competition.

However Prasad bundled out of the quarterfinal, the biggest upset of the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Organized as the first of four tournaments, the BSAF Nationals hold significant weight for participants, as the top 16 players will secure coveted spots in the upcoming Champions of the event is slated for January next year.

This anticipation has heightened the stakes, driving players to deliver their best on the green baize.