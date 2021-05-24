England dominate first day of third Test

England produced a stunning all-round display to take complete control of the third Test against India on the first day at Headingley.

In a complete turnaround from their miserable defeat in the second Test at Lord’s, the home side dismissed India for only 78 and then moved to 120-0, a lead 42.

They were led by the peerless James Anderson, who claimed 3-6, including India captain Virat Kohli, as England exploited the seam movement on offer.

Craig Overton, in for the injured Mark Wood, also took three wickets, and both he and Sam Curran had the chance of a hat-trick after taking two wickets in two balls.

India lost their last seven wickets for 22 runs, at one stage losing four wickets for no runs in the space of six balls.

England’s day was further improved by the 60 not out made by Haseeb Hameed, restored to open the batting in Test cricket for the first time since 2016.

With Rory Burns moving to an unbeaten 52, England’s opening partnership passed India’s total to leave the hosts in a perfect position to level the five-match series at 1-1.