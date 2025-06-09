Egypt draw with Angola as Salah and Marmoush stay on the bench

[Photo: GETTY IMAGES]

Group B winners Egypt were held to a scoreless draw by Angola at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with stars Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush unused substitutes.

The seven-time champions made wholesale changes after already securing top spot and lacked a cutting edge in Agadir, despite second-half chances from Zizo.

Angola, who needed a win to boost their qualification hopes, came closest through Fredy, who struck the post early in the second half. They now face an anxious wait to see if their two points are enough to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Egypt, who beat Zimbabwe and South Africa in their earlier matches, will stay in Agadir and face a third-placed team from Group A, C or D in the last 16 next Monday.

South Africa progressed automatically after a 3-2 win over Zimbabwe, finishing above Angola in Group B.

