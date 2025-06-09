Drua face defining away test against Waratahs

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua enter tonight’s clash against the Waratahs in Sydney knowing their biggest challenge remains winning on the road.

Since joining the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, the Drua have built a reputation as one of the competition’s strongest home sides, boasting a win rate of over 57 percent in Fiji.

Away from home, however, the numbers tell a different story: just one victory in 28 matches.

That lone away win came in 2023 against Moana Pasifika. Since then, the Drua have endured a lengthy winless run on foreign soil.

Last week’s home defeat to Moana Pasifika also ended a long-standing winning streak in Lautoka, increasing the urgency to respond quickly.

The Waratahs present a stern test at Allianz Stadium, but the Drua showed in previous visits that they can compete in Sydney, narrowly losing 29–24 in 2025.

If the Drua are to reshape their season narrative, it must begin with consistency, composure, and belief away from home.

Tonight presents more than just two competition points; it offers a chance to change a trend that has defined their Super Rugby journey.

Tonight’s clash will air live on the FBC Sports channel via the Walesi set-top box.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.