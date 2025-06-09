Doge to challenge proposed sanction

file photo

Flying Fijians prop, Mesake Doge, will challenge a proposed four-match sanction and may be reduced to three on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention Programme after copping a red card in their Pacific Nations Cup clash against Canada on Monday.

An Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) convened to consider the red cards issued to Doge and Samoa’s Tuna Tuitama during their respective PNC matches earlier this week.

Doge was issued a red card following a review by the foul play review officer for a dangerous tackle.

Samoa’s Tuitama has accepted the proposed sanction of two games from the FPRC, which takes effect immediately.

However, Fiji Water Flying Fijians prop Doge has not accepted the proposed sanction from the FPRC, and the matter will now be heard by a Disciplinary Committee tonight.

According to World Rugby, in determining foul play, the FPRC found that Doge’s actions were reckless. The Committee found that he made direct head contact with Canada’s number eight, and his actions amounted to a high degree of danger and that no mitigation applied, the red card was therefore upheld.

Based on all the evidence before them, the committee decided that the offense warranted the mandatory mid-range entry point of six matches for the offense, which occurs under the Head Contact Process.

The committee did not award a full 50 per cent mitigation due to the non-acceptance of foul play by the player, but allowed a reduction of 2 games, resulting in a proposed final sanction of four matches, to be reduced to three on successful completion of the coaching intervention program, should the player wish to apply for it.

It was therefore proposed that Doge is suspended for Fiji’s final PNC match against Japan on Sunday and three of his upcoming domestic matches.

Doge didn’t accept the proposed sanction, and the matter will now be heard by a Disciplinary Committee tonight.

“The Foul Player Review Committee (FPRC), chaired by Brian Conway (Canada), joined by Juan Pablo Spirandelli (Argentina) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa), reviewed the cases and proposed a three-match sanction for Tuitama (reduced to two on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention Programme) and a four-match sanction for Doge (reduced to three on successful completion of the Coaching Intervention Programme).”

The FPRC has the power to issue a warning, offer the player a proposed sanction based on Appendix 1 of Regulation 17, refer the matter for a full hearing before a Disciplinary Committee, dismiss the red card and/or citings only in the case of mistaken identity.

