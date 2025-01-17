Darts veteran out to claim women’s title

Mereoni Naikanitoba

National Women’s Singles Title holder Mereoni Naikanitoba will be looking to win all her matches when she makes her debut for Fiji at the South Pacific Darts Championship in Suva next week.

The veteran, who has been playing darts for more than two decades, is one of the Fiji Women’s Darts trump card to the championship.

Ranked as one of the best female darts player in the country, Naikanitoba is setting high standards for the championship, and is confident in her ability.

“To win my singles and to win every game that I play. When we get a t-shirt, we always have our nicknames at the back, and for my nickname, I’ve always put three M’s, which are me and my two girls, Mereoni, Mary and Malia, they always been behind me in my darts.”

Balancing training with family time has been a challenge for the Cakaudrove native, but is thankful for the support she has been receiving from her two daughters in her journey into the national darts side.

The South Pacific Darts Championship will be held at the Metro Events Centre in Suva from next week Tuesday to Sunday.