Youths show up in numbers at cricket competition

[Source: Suva Cricket Association/ Facebook]

Suva Cricket General Secretary Seva Baba says the participation of primary and secondary school students at the India-Fiji Rolling Trophy Tournament is a good sign for the development of cricket in the country.

The six-week tournament came to an end yesterday at Albert Park in Suva.

Baba was surprised to see a handful of youngsters competing in the tournament and is now encouraging more youths to take up the sport

“It’s very competitive, especially at grass root level, a lot of young kids playing here at the business house. We’ve seen primary school and secondary school students participating which is good for cricket in Fiji.”

Baba hopes they will be able to attract more youths to their cricket competitions in the future.