Tiger Woods announces death of mother: 'She was my biggest fan'

Tiger Woods [Source: Reuters]

Tiger Woods announced over social media that his mother, Kultida, died yesterday.

Woods did not reveal a cause of death for his mother, who reportedly was responsible for the 15-time major winner wearing red as his signature look in final rounds on Sundays.

Kutilda Woods was in attendance at her son’s TGL match in South Florida last week, prompting him to give her a quick message before his Jupiter Links Golf Club faced co-owner Rory McIlroy’s Boston Commons Golf.

Woods made good on that statement, as his team recorded a 4-3 overtime win over McIlroy’s squad.

Woods famously honoured his mother during his acceptance speech for the 2024 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honour.

Kultida married Earl Woods in 1969, and Eldrick “Tiger” Woods was born in 1975.