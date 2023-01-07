Thrilling draw between Pakistan and New Zealand

The final day of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a thrilling draw.

Pakistan hung on for the draw to ensure the two-match series ended level at 0-0.

All four results were possible going into the final hour but a flurry of wickets saw the Black Caps push for the win amid increasing gloom in Karachi.

They only needed one more wicket when bad light stopped play with Pakistan 304 for 9, 15 runs short of their target.

The first Test, also in Karachi, ended as a draw last month.

[Source:BBC Sport]