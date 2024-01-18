Third loss for women's cricket

[ Source : Cricket Fiji/ Facebook ]

The Fiji women’s cricket side has suffered their third successive loss to Aotearoa Maori Women in the Pacific Cup this afternoon in Auckland.

Aotearoa Maori Women won by 67 runs

The Kiwis batted first and set a total of 154 runs with the loss of five wickets.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji could only manage 87 runs with the loss of seven wickets.

Fiji earlier lost to Vanuatu and later to Cook Islands.

They will face Samoa next at 9.30 am tomorrow.