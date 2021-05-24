Second win for Australia ICC World Cup

Alyssa Healy helped Australia secure a comfortable seven-wicket win against Pakistan at the Women’s World Cup.

Australia put their opponents into bat after winning the toss and Pakistan, with the help of 78 from Bismah Maroof, reached a modest 190-6.

Healy opened the batting for her side and scored 72 off 79 balls.

Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning added 34 and 35 respectively as Australia, who beat England in their opening game, won with 15.2 overs remaining.

Today at 10am, West Indies battles England at 10am.