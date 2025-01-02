Perera hundred secures Sri Lanka's consolation win against NZ

[Source: Reuters]

Top order batsman Kusal Perera smashed 101 off 46 balls to set up Sri Lanka’s consolation seven-run victory in the final T20 International against New Zealand, who won the three-match series 2-1 in Nelson on Thursday.

Perera reached the 100 mark in 44 balls to power Sri Lanka to a commanding 218-5 with skipper Charith Asalanka (46) chipping in with a 24-ball cameo.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay took a stunning catch to dismiss Pathum Nissanka after the Sri Lankan opener had top-edged Matt Henry.

Hay ran backwards chasing the skyer and took the catch near the boundary rope. Realising his momentum was taking him across the rope, Hay hurled the ball into the air and returned to complete the catch.

Rachin Ravindra (69) and Tim Robinson (37) gave New Zealand a strong start with an opening stand of 81 before the hosts lost a clump of wickets.

Daryl Mitchell (35) hit Asalanka (3-50) for four sixes in a row but fell in the 17th over as Sri Lanka reclaimed control of the match.