Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes star on hard-fought day

Ollie Pope struck 81 and Chris Woakes 50 but England’s fourth Test against India remains tantalisingly poised after a see-saw second day at The Kia Oval.

Pope, returning after missing the first three Tests, added 89 with Jonny Bairstow, who made 37, and shared 71 with Moeen Ali, whose contribution was 35.

Woakes, himself back in the side after more than a year away, followed his 4-55 on day one by crashing 45 for the last wicket with James Anderson to take England to 290 all out.

India were left with just over an hour to bat, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taking the tourists to 43-0 and cutting the deficit to 56.

Rohit could have been caught by Rory Burns, but he failed to pick up an edge off Anderson and did not get a hand to the chance.

Both sides will enter the weekend knowing they have an opportunity to go 2-1 up with one Test left to play.

This superb series continues to hang in the balance following another arm-wrestle of a day when neither side could make a decisive move.

By reducing England to 62-5 from their overnight 53-3, India may have harboured hopes of a first-innings lead, only for Pope to keep them at bay.

England’s bid for complete control was hampered by some poor strokes – Moeen played a wild hack just as India were looking demoralised – then, with their lead at only 64 when the ninth wicket fell, Woakes reversed the momentum again.