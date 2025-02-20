New Zealand dominate Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy opener

[Source: Reuters]

New Zealand showcased their title ambitions with a commanding 60-run win over defending champions Pakistan in a Group A clash at the National Stadium this morning.

After a shaky start, Will Young (107) and Tom Latham (118 not out) led the recovery, steering New Zealand to an imposing 320-5.

Glenn Phillips (61) provided a late surge, ensuring the team crossed the 300-run mark despite early setbacks.

In response, Pakistan fell short, bowled out for 260 in 47.2 overs. While Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) fought hard with half-centuries, the chase never gained momentum, handing the Black Caps a dominant win.

