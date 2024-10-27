New Zealand clinch historic Test series win in India

[Source: BBC]

New Zealand completed a historic first Test series victory in India with a 113-run win in the second Test that ended the hosts’ 12-year unbeaten streak.

The triumph in Pune gives the Black Caps an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and ends India’s remarkable run of 18 consecutive home series wins since Alastair Cook’s England clinched a famous 2-1 triumph in December 2012.

After New Zealand were bowled out for 255 on the third morning, India were set 359 to win and maintain their proud unbeaten home record.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century gave them hope but that was soon extinguished by Mitchell Santner, who took 6-104 to finish with 13 wickets in the match.

India were eventually bowled out for 245 in the evening session.

“Every time you take wickets, you get a little more confident,” said Santner, who had never taken a Test five-for before this match.

“I felt that. Every time I got a wicket, it got a little better.”

The hosts had made a rapid start thanks to Jaiswal’s quickfire 77, but, having taken seven wickets in the first innings, Santner began to work his magic again.

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal all fell to the left-arm spinner before Santner ran out Rishabh Pant and he proceeded to claim the key wicket of Virat Kohli as India collapsed to 147-5.

“It is a collective failure,” said India captain Rohit. “The team has failed to accept the challenge thrown at us.”

There was some resistance from Ravindra Jadeja but the all-rounder was the last man out for 42, leaving New Zealand to celebrate a comprehensive, famous victory.