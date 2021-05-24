New era for Cricket Fiji

For the first time in Cricket Fiji history, a national team will be chosen for the inaugural ICC Under-19 World Cup.

It came at a challenging time for the association amidst the pandemic but, work has already begun on getting a team together.

Cricket Fiji interim chief executive, Sitiveni Rokoro says this is an exciting time for women and girls in cricket.

“The International Cricket Council have now endorsed the Under-19 Women’s World Cup in 2023. So this will be the first for our women as usually this is only done for U-19 men and then the men’s tournament.”

Last year Cricket Fiji had its women’s club competitions providing a platform for girls 19 and below to showcase their talent.

Rokoro says this will be one an ideal selection podium for them.

He adds having an Uder-19 women’s team will provide more pathways for girls in the sport- creating opportunities for more overseas competitions.