Cricket

New era for Cricket Fiji

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 4:47 pm

For the first time in Cricket Fiji history, a national team will be chosen for the inaugural ICC Under-19 World Cup.

It came at a challenging time for the association amidst the pandemic but, work has already begun on getting a team together.

Cricket Fiji interim chief executive, Sitiveni Rokoro says this is an exciting time for women and girls in cricket.

Article continues after advertisement

“The International Cricket Council have now endorsed the Under-19 Women’s World Cup in 2023. So this will be the first for our women as usually this is only done for U-19 men and then the men’s tournament.”

Last year Cricket Fiji had its women’s club competitions providing a platform for girls 19 and below to showcase their talent.

Rokoro says this will be one an ideal selection podium for them.

He adds having an Uder-19 women’s team will provide more pathways for girls in the sport- creating opportunities for more overseas competitions.

