Marist records first win in School’s Cricket

[Source: Cricket Fiji/ Facebook]

Marist Brothers High School won its second round of games for the Southern Zone under-19 Cricket competition.

Marist Red won by five wickets.

William Cross batted first and scored 70 runs with a fall of 4 wickets. Marist Red then batted and scored 74 runs in 9.1 over.

In another match, Nasinu batted first and scored 68 runs with a fall of 5 wickets. Marist Blue then batted and scored 42 runs in 10 overs. Nasinu won by 26 runs.

The next round of games will continue tomorrow at Nukuvuto Ground.

At 9am, Ratu Kadavulevu School will face Suva Grammar School. Queen Victoria School will face John Wesley at 10.30am.