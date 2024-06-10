India beat Pakistan in low-scoring nailbiter at T20 World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring but tense T20 World Cup Group A encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium where more than 34,000 fans were in attendance at the temporary arena.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first on a two-paced pitch where Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up three wickets each while Rishabh Pant was India’s biggest contributor with a quick knock of 42 as they were dismissed for 119.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan laid the platform for the chase with a patient knock of 31 but Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals while India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made crucial dismissals to finish with figures of 3-14.

Article continues after advertisement

The result keeps India perfect in Group A with two wins from their opening two matches while Pakistan have zero points from two defeats following their upset by the hosts, the United States, in their first game.