Hyderabad showcase batting might again in IPL victory

Last year’s Indian Premier League runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up from where they left off by posting the second-highest total in the competition’s history, a mammoth 286-6 in their 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals.

The day’s second encounter was a stark contrast to the big-hitting contest in Hyderabad, as Chennai Super Kings eased past fellow five-times winners Mumbai Indians by four wickets on a turning track at home.

Hyderabad’s new recruit Ishan Kishan sparkled earlier with an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls that had 11 fours and six sixes as his side fell one run short of the record 287-3 they managed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season.

Kishan said the freedom offered by skipper Pat Cummins had allowed them to go in with an ultra-aggressive approach.

“It doesn’t matter if you get a lot of runs or if you get out early,” he added.

“Until and unless you’re doing everything for the team, it’s all fair. That’s the confidence every player in the team needs, so hats off to him and the management.”

Travis Head (67), Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Heinrich Klaasen (34) contributed in the middle while Rajasthan’s England pace bowler Jofra Archer claimed the unwanted record of the most expensive IPL spell with 0-76 in four overs.

Rajasthan then took the game to Hyderabad thanks to Sanju Samson’s 66 and Dhruv Jurel’s 70, but they fell short and ended up with 242-6 after Harshal Patel and Simarjeet Singh took two wickets apiece for the home side.

Mumbai did well to finish with 155-9 in their 20 overs after Chennai’s Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad wreaked havoc with 4-18 and seamer Khaleel Ahmed took 3-29 to give their team the upper hand in the clash between the two most successful IPL teams.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 53 put Chennai on course for a comfortable win before three quick wickets by impact substitute Vignesh Puthur put them under a bit of pressure, before Rachin Ravindra took them across the line with an unbeaten 65.

