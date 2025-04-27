Fiji U19s bounce back with win over PNG

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

The Fiji U19 men’s cricket team secured a dramatic victory in their second match against Papua New Guinea (PNG), defeating them by 94 runs in Japan.

This win comes after a tough loss to Japan U19 in their first encounter.

Fiji, batting first, posted a total of 185 runs.

Article continues after advertisement

Key contributions came from Joeli Moala, who scored 46 runs off 50 balls, Manav Narayan with 30 runs from 71 balls, Peni Mawi’s quickfire 22 off 16 deliveries, and Meli Vakaloloma, who added 20 runs from 38 balls.

In the second innings, Fiji’s bowlers proved too strong for PNG. Moceidaveta Manara led the attack with an impressive 4 wickets for 31 runs in his 10 overs.

Joeli Moala backed up his batting performance with 2 wickets for 17 runs in 5 overs, while Jone Vakatawa also took 2 wickets for 17 runs in his 9 overs.

The win against PNG provides a welcome turnaround for the Fiji U19s, who suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Japan U19 in their first match.

The team is scheduled to face Japan U19 again in the second round of the competition on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.