England women win first test in 10 years against South Africa

England women registered their first test win in a decade and claimed their biggest red-ball victory by the margin of runs after they defeated South Africa by 286 runs in Bloemfontein.

England, who won their last test against Australia in 2014, bundled out South Africa for a mere 64, their lowest test total, in the second innings after setting up a target of 351.

Pace bowler Lauren Bell claimed a career-best 4-49 in the first innings and then improved on that with 4-27 in the second.

Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer also joined Bell to help England bowl out South Africa in only 19.4 overs and seal victory within three days.

England had opted to bat first and declared their first innings on 395/9 on day one as debutant Maia Bouchier (126) and veteran Nat Sciver-Brunt (128) stitched together a superb 174-run partnership.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the South African bowlers with 10 for 157 in the match, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings.