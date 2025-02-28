England need more variety than just 90mph bowlers - Vaughan

[Source: BBC]

Michael Vaughan has questioned England’s over-reliance on selecting out-and-out fast bowlers following their group-stage exit from the Champions Trophy.

England bowed out of the tournament on Wednesday after losing their must-win clash with Afghanistan by eight runs.

Jos Buttler’s side fielded three 90mph bowlers – Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Jamie Overton – and just one frontline spinner (Adil Rashid) in their bowling attack, and watched as Afghanistan posted a match-winning total of 325-7 after conceding 113 runs in the final 10 overs, six of which were bowled by pace.

Earlier in the tournament, a three-pronged pace attack of Wood, Archer and Brydon Carse leaked 226 runs from 26.3 overs as Australia chased 352 to complete a five-wicket win.

However, it is far from a new problem for England, according to Vaughan, who criticised the team’s management for taking “their eye off white-ball cricket” since winning the 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup.

England failed to defend either title and have been “all over the place” in terms of selection and tactics, according to the former captain, with their need for speed in the bowling attack at the heart of their struggles.

Speaking on the Today programme, Vaughan added: “There’s no left-arm seam bowlers, no left-arm spin, no left-handed batters [and] we just seem to be all out in terms of pace.

“I don’t know who that person is who’s made the decision that it’s all about pace in white-ball cricket.

“If you ask most batters around the world, of course you don’t want to face 90mph, but if there’s a place where you’d love to face 90mph, it’s in the sub-continent.

“England have hit both India and [teams] in the Champions Trophy with a huge amount of pace and batters have been deflecting the ball to all parts.”

