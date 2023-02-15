Australia thrashes Bangladesh

[Source: T20 cricket/twitter]

Defending Women’s T20 World Cup champions Australia took a step closer to the semi-finals with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Chasing 108, they won with 10 balls to spare.

Australia go top of Group 1, while Bangladesh sit fourth after two losses.

Australia play Sri Lanka in their next game on Friday, while Bangladesh face New Zealand on Saturday.