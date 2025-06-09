Conroy excited to witness Fijian 7s flair firsthand

Irish speedster Jordan Conroy says he is eager to experience firsthand the source of Fiji’s renowned rugby flair as he prepares to compete in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s tournament later this week.

Having faced Fiji’s national sevens side on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series over the past few years, Conroy describes Fijian players as among the toughest and most naturally talented opponents he has encountered.

He says when the opportunity arose to play in a local tournament in Fiji, he did not hesitate to accept the invitation.

Article continues after advertisement

Conroy adds that testing himself against the raw talent of local players is something he is particularly looking forward to.

“I think this will be pure, raw, physical and prideful rugby. It’s different from 7s back home, this will be really tough.”

Nicknamed the “Tullamore Tornado,” he has been a standout performer on the World Rugby Sevens Series, consistently featuring among the top try-scorers and using his athletics background to devastating effect on the wing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.