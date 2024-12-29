Chess great quits after being told to wear jeans

[Source: BBC]

World Chess great, Magnus Carlsen, quit the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York after governing body FIDE barred the Norwegian from participating in a round at the tournament for wearing jeans.

In a statement, the World Chess Federation said its dress code regulations were designed to “ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants.”

The body added that it had issued Carlsen a $200 fine and given him an opportunity to change into the correct attire, which the world number one rejected.

Carlsen, world champion between 2013 and 2023, said he had a lunch meeting before the round and had to change quickly.

The grandmaster said he had offered to change his trousers for the next day, but was fined and told he needed to change immediately.