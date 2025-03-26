Byrne impressed with Ikanivere's leadership qualities

Mick Byrne

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says that while it’s a bit too early to determine who will take on the captaincy role for the upcoming July Tests and November series, he has been impressed with Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere.

This came in response to a question about whether he was considering changing the team’s leadership.

Byrne adds that while Waisea Nayacalevu is a senior voice and players listen to him, Ikanivere is slowly growing into that role.

“Tevita Ikanivere did a good job when he was put into that role last year and as a young player he is developing his leadership skills with the Drua as well and Wise is obviously a very seasoned leader so at this stage its still early days and as you says it’s still a while away from getting to that selection point.”

He commends the duo saying they did great co-captaining during the Northern tour in Novmeber last year.

Meanwhile, the former Drua coach has 80 players under his keen observation for the upcoming Tests.

He is expected to make some tough final decisions soon.

