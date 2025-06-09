Bulai helps raise funds for athletes

Pacific Games gold medallist Deborah Bulai. [Photo: FILE]

In a bid to help athletes like herself pursue their dreams, Pacific Games gold medallist Deborah Bulai is trying to raise funds to help purchase sporting equipment.

Before returning to the United States a few weeks ago, Bulai had been working together and coaching some of the country’s upcoming talent in the sport of hammerthrow.

She won gold for Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in the sport, and is now focusing on helping develop the next generation of athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

“The biggest barriers are limited resources and funding. Track and field is considered a poor sport, and many national-level athletes are required to self-fund. This reality forces many athletes to give up, not because they lack talent, but because adulthood brings responsibilities such as full-time work, bills, and very little flexibility to train consistently.”

Bulai is now conducting a Gofundme page to raise funds for hammerthrowers in Fiji.

She believes that if given the proper support and equipment, Fiji has the potential to compete against the best in the world.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.