Brumbies wary of Suva heat

Stephen Larkham Brumbies Head Coach

ACT Brumbies head coach and former Wallabies great Stephen Larkam says his side has been taking into account the heat and humidity as they prepare to face the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The two sides will be going head-to-head tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to kick start their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Larkam says his side is not used to playing under very hot conditions, but he is adamant they have what it takes to secure a win in their opening match.

However, looking at past Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific matches here in Fiji, he is aware that playing the Drua at home will be no easy feat.

The side had their captains run at the stadium in Suva, getting a feel of the atmosphere before game day.

The Brumbies will take on the Fijian Drua at 3.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.