Brumbies ready for Drua after thumping Force

[ creditphoto : FijianDruaOfficial ]

The ACT Brumbies will head to Fiji next week with a lot of confidence after thrashing Western Force 45-12 in a warm up match in Canberra.

Brumbies showed their class with a second half dominance after the match ended 12-all at the break.

The game is the Force’s final pre-season trial game ahead of their Super Rugby Pacific Round 1 clash with Moana Pasifika next weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Brumbies will meet the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 3:35pm next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in the opening round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.