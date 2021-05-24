Broad to miss remainder of England vs India series

English bowler Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of England’s Test series against India because of a calf tear.

Broad, 35, was initially ruled out of the second Test, which starts on Thursday, but a scan on Wednesday has revealed a tear to his right calf.

He is England’s second-highest Test wicket-taker and could have played his 150th Test at Lord’s.

Article continues after advertisement

James Anderson, 39, is also a doubt for Thursday with a quad muscle niggle – so Saqib Mahmood has been called up.

England, who have Mark Wood and Craig Overton as the other pace-bowling options in the squad, expect more information on Anderson’s injury later on Wednesday.

The series is level at 0-0 after the first Test at Trent Bridge was drawn.

Broad, who has 524 wickets, felt a sharp pain in his calf when doing a warm-up ‘shuttle run’ during England training on Tuesday and left the field immediately.

England’s fast-bowling resources are already depleted. Jofra Archer, with an elbow injury, and Olly Stone, with a back problem, are long-term absentees, while Chris Woakes is out with a heel issue.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has also taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental wellbeing.

Anderson moved to 621 wickets – third on the all-time list – during the first Test but he missed training on Wednesday.

Asked if England can manage without their two attack leaders, batsman Jonny Bairstow told BBC Sport: “I don’t see any reason why we can’t cope.