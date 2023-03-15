The Pacific Showdown to feature some international boxers

Winston Hill.

Olympian Winston Hill is set to stage another big promotion which will be bigger and better after a successful finish last year.

The Pacific Showdown will feature not only local boxers but a few from the international arena, more than the previous boxing promotion.

Hill says there has been a lot of international interests which they have accommodated for this fight including boxers from Australia and Samoa.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says there will be eight sets of fights with the main bout between Isikeli Senidoko and Joseph Kwadjo.

“We’ve got the big boys coming in as well, lining up two super heavy weight fights between Fijis super heavyweight champions James Singh and up-and-coming heavyweight boxer Semi Dauloloma. So there’s a lot of beef going on online, a lot of talk and banter going on between the two of them so this is an interest to the boxing fans in Fiji”

The Pathway Pacific Showdown will be held on the 25th of March at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The main card will kick off at 6pm.